Erweiterte Funktionen
Bannerman Resources - XFRA : BH6: Aussetzung/Suspension
09.02.21 09:48
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BANNERMAN RES LTD BH6 AU000000BMN9 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,089 €
|0,0815 €
|0,0075 €
|+9,20%
|09.02./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000BMN9
|A0EAC6
|0,11 €
|0,0060 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,089 €
|+9,20%
|08.02.21
|Stuttgart
|0,084 €
|+16,67%
|08.02.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,1086 $
|+6,00%
|08.02.21
|Hamburg
|0,084 €
|+5,00%
|08.02.21
|Berlin
|0,0715 €
|+0,70%
|08.02.21
|München
|0,08 €
|0,00%
|08.02.21
|Frankfurt
|0,087 €
|-1,69%
|08.02.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|24
|BANNERMAN RES LTD - Aus.
|15.12.14
|7
|Bannermann Res LTD Prod. 20.
|11.07.11