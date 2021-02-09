Erweiterte Funktionen



09.02.21 09:48
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BANNERMAN RES LTD BH6 AU000000BMN9 BAW/UFN

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,089 € 0,0815 € 0,0075 € +9,20% 09.02./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000BMN9 A0EAC6 0,11 € 0,0060 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,089 € +9,20%  08.02.21
Stuttgart 0,084 € +16,67%  08.02.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,1086 $ +6,00%  08.02.21
Hamburg 0,084 € +5,00%  08.02.21
Berlin 0,0715 € +0,70%  08.02.21
München 0,08 € 0,00%  08.02.21
Frankfurt 0,087 € -1,69%  08.02.21
