Billabong International - XFRA BB6: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




10.04.18 08:20
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:

THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
BILLABONG INTL LTD. BB6 AU000000BBG6 BAW/UFN


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,614 € 0,614 € -   € 0,00% 10.04./07:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000BBG6 941033 0,84 € 0,31 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,631 € 0,00%  04.04.18
Berlin 0,643 € +1,42%  09.04.18
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,7836 $ +0,95%  09.04.18
Düsseldorf 0,636 € 0,00%  09.04.18
Frankfurt 0,614 € 0,00%  09.04.18
Hamburg 0,636 € -0,16%  09.04.18
München 0,637 € -0,16%  09.04.18
Stuttgart 0,633 € -0,16%  09.04.18
  = Realtime
