Billabong International - XFRA BB6: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
10.04.18 08:20
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
BILLABONG INTL LTD. BB6 AU000000BBG6 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,614 €
|0,614 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.04./07:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000BBG6
|941033
|0,84 €
|0,31 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,631 €
|0,00%
|04.04.18
|Berlin
|0,643 €
|+1,42%
|09.04.18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,7836 $
|+0,95%
|09.04.18
|Düsseldorf
|0,636 €
|0,00%
|09.04.18
|Frankfurt
|0,614 €
|0,00%
|09.04.18
|Hamburg
|0,636 €
|-0,16%
|09.04.18
|München
|0,637 €
|-0,16%
|09.04.18
|Stuttgart
|0,633 €
|-0,16%
|09.04.18
= Realtime
