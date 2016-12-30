Erweiterte Funktionen
Burey Gold - XFRA B7B: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
30.12.16 08:13
Xetra Newsboard
DIE FOLGENDE AKTIE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING SHARE IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
Burey Gold LTD B7B AU000000BYR5 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,035 €
|0,035 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.12./08:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000BYR5
|A0LC1M
|0,058 €
|0,011 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,035 €
|0,00%
|08:38
|Berlin
|0,035 €
|+9,38%
|08:12
|Frankfurt
|0,033 €
|0,00%
|29.12.16
|Hamburg
|0,032 €
|0,00%
|08:21
|München
|0,032 €
|0,00%
|29.12.16
|Stuttgart
|0,034 €
|0,00%
|29.12.16
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,035 $
|0,00%
|27.12.16
Aktuell
