Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Burey Gold":
 Aktien      OS    


Burey Gold - XFRA B7B: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




30.12.16 08:13
Xetra Newsboard

DIE FOLGENDE AKTIE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING SHARE IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL

Burey Gold LTD B7B AU000000BYR5 BAW/UFN


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,035 € 0,035 € -   € 0,00% 30.12./08:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000BYR5 A0LC1M 0,058 € 0,011 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,035 € 0,00%  08:38
Berlin 0,035 € +9,38%  08:12
Frankfurt 0,033 € 0,00%  29.12.16
Hamburg 0,032 € 0,00%  08:21
München 0,032 € 0,00%  29.12.16
Stuttgart 0,034 € 0,00%  29.12.16
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,035 $ 0,00%  27.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1045 Burey Gold 29.12.16
30 Löschung 12.07.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...