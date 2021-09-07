Erweiterte Funktionen
Amani Gold - XFRA : B7BA: Aussetzung/Suspension
07.09.21 08:24
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL AMANI GOLD LTD B7BA AU000000ANL3 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0012 €
|0,0014 €
|-0,0002 €
|-14,29%
|07.09./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000ANL3
|A2DJ27
|0,0018 €
|0,00080 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0012 €
|-14,29%
|06.09.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0017 $
|+6,25%
|03.09.21
|Hamburg
|0,0012 €
|0,00%
|06.09.21
|München
|0,0012 €
|0,00%
|06.09.21
|Berlin
|0,0012 €
|0,00%
|06.09.21
|Frankfurt
|0,0012 €
|-14,29%
|06.09.21
|Stuttgart
|0,0012 €
|-14,29%
|06.09.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1727
|Amani Gold - quo vadis?
|10:51
|5774
|Amani Gold (ehemals Burey Go.
|25.04.21
|36
|Amani Gold
|25.04.21
|1
|an alle ,die spannung steigt.....
|03.07.17
|Löschung
|12.03.17