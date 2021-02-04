Erweiterte Funktionen



Amani Gold - XFRA : B7BA: Aussetzung/Suspension




04.02.21 09:12
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL AMANI GOLD LTD B7BA AU000000ANL3 BAW/UFN

Aktuell
Beste Deutsche Immobilien-Aktie mit 179% Gewinnwachstum dank AI und Bigdata
Nach 270% mit Vonovia (VNA.DE) und 2.390% mit TAG Immobilien (TEG.DE)

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,001 € 0,001 € -   € 0,00% 04.02./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000ANL3 A2DJ27 0,0018 € 0,00060 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,001 € 0,00%  03.02.21
Frankfurt 0,0008 € 0,00%  03.02.21
Hamburg 0,0008 € 0,00%  03.02.21
München 0,001 € 0,00%  03.02.21
Stuttgart 0,0008 € 0,00%  03.02.21
Berlin 0,0008 € 0,00%  03.02.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0035 $ 0,00%  03.02.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Neuer Blockchain Hot Stock meldet Riesendeal. Nach 5.100% mit DMG Blockchain und 3.650% mit Hive Blockchain

Global Care Capital Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1576 Amani Gold - quo vadis? 09:16
5774 Amani Gold (ehemals Burey Go. 04.02.19
36 Amani Gold 19.09.17
1 an alle ,die spannung steigt..... 03.07.17
  Löschung 12.03.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...