Erweiterte Funktionen



Amani Gold - XFRA B7BA: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




01.12.17 09:49
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:

THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
AMANI GOLD LTD B7BA AU000000ANL3 BAW/UFN


Aktuell
Starkes Kaufsignal - Neuer 1.110% Lithium Hot Stock Alba Minerals
nach 6.667% mit Millennial Lithium und 4.960% mit Lithium X Energy und 6.567% mit AVZ Minerals!  
 
Alba Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,015 € 0,015 € -   € 0,00% 01.12./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000ANL3 A2DJ27 0,040 € 0,014 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,015 € 0,00%  30.11.17
Frankfurt 0,015 € 0,00%  08:29
Hamburg 0,014 € 0,00%  30.11.17
München 0,016 € 0,00%  08:09
Stuttgart 0,014 € 0,00%  08:12
Berlin 0,014 € 0,00%  30.11.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,015 $ -48,28%  29.11.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1,8 Mio. t Lithium zu 1,4% Li2O - Neue Ressourcen-Schätzung in Kürze! Neuer 382% Lithium Hotstock nach 925% mit Power Metals und 6.567% mit AVZ Minerals!

Far Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
5209 Amani Gold (ehemals Burey Go. 10:15
36 Amani Gold 19.09.17
1 an alle ,die spannung steigt..... 03.07.17
  Löschung 12.03.17
30 Löschung 12.07.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...