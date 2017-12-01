Erweiterte Funktionen
Amani Gold - XFRA B7BA: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
01.12.17 09:49
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
AMANI GOLD LTD B7BA AU000000ANL3 BAW/UFN
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
AMANI GOLD LTD B7BA AU000000ANL3 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,015 €
|0,015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.12./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000ANL3
|A2DJ27
|0,040 €
|0,014 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,015 €
|0,00%
|30.11.17
|Frankfurt
|0,015 €
|0,00%
|08:29
|Hamburg
|0,014 €
|0,00%
|30.11.17
|München
|0,016 €
|0,00%
|08:09
|Stuttgart
|0,014 €
|0,00%
|08:12
|Berlin
|0,014 €
|0,00%
|30.11.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,015 $
|-48,28%
|29.11.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|5209
|Amani Gold (ehemals Burey Go.
|10:15
|36
|Amani Gold
|19.09.17
|1
|an alle ,die spannung steigt.....
|03.07.17
|Löschung
|12.03.17
|30
|Löschung
|12.07.11