Finanztrends Video zu DAX



mehr >

Der Handel von folgenden strukturierten Produkten, wird mit Ablauf des heutigen Handelstages zum Schutz des Publikums bis auf weiteres ausgesetzt. Es sind folgende Einzelwerte betroffen: Trading in the following structured products will be suspended at the end of todays trading day for the protection of the public until further notice. The following individual securities are affected: ISIN NAME AT0000340153 Russian D.R.Ind.Zt.02(05/Und.) AT0000481221 RDX Zertifikate 2005(Und.) AT0000A020V6 ZT 2006(Und.)DAXglobal Russia AT0000A09JH2 RTX MID Index Zert.08(Und.) AT0000A0A1K1 O.END.Z.(XX/Und.) RTX Ind. AT0000A0GV77 RDX Zertifikate 2010(Und.) AT0000A0GV93 RTX Zertifikate 2010(Und.) CH0495924828 Call 18.11.24 VanEck 24,60 CH0495924927 Call 29.11.24 VanEckRU 24,20 DE000BN2RUS1 OPEN END Quanto Index Z MSCI DE000BN3RUS9 OPEN END Index Z MSCI DE000GS0J2N3 O.END 2006/unl. RDX Index DE000GS8SLF2 Open End ZT Russian Traded Idx DE000HV0A023 RDX Indexzert(2010/unlim.) DE000HV2CCP1 OPEN END ZT07(12/unl.) DE000JP23RZ7 Phoenix S.D. Z 07.02.25 Basket DE000UB1RUS4 O.E. Z 09(09/Und.) FTSE Russia NL0000413185 MiniL O.End RDX 14 NL0000702520 O.END 06(07/unl.) DAXglobal Ru NL0000737310 O.END 06(07/unl.) Index NL0009076017 MiniL O.End RDX 1 NL0009090612 MiniL O.End RDX 48 XS2102253668 Call 14.01.25 VanEck