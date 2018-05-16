Erweiterte Funktionen
AveXis - XFRA AX4: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
16.05.18 08:01
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
AVEXIS INC. DL-,0001 AX4 US05366U1007 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|183,33 €
|183,33 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.05./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US05366U1007
|A2AEMF
|183,77 €
|85,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|183,33 €
|0,00%
|15.05.18
|Stuttgart
|183,36 €
|+0,82%
|15.05.18
|Frankfurt
|182,45 €
|0,00%
|15.05.18
|Berlin
|183,38 €
|0,00%
|15.05.18
|Nasdaq
|217,83 $
|0,00%
|14.05.18
= Realtime
Aktuell
