AveXis - XFRA AX4: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




16.05.18 08:01
Xetra Newsboard


DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:

THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
AVEXIS INC. DL-,0001 AX4 US05366U1007 BAW/UFN


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
183,33 € 183,33 € -   € 0,00% 16.05./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US05366U1007 A2AEMF 183,77 € 85,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		183,33 € 0,00%  15.05.18
Stuttgart 183,36 € +0,82%  15.05.18
Frankfurt 182,45 € 0,00%  15.05.18
Berlin 183,38 € 0,00%  15.05.18
Nasdaq 217,83 $ 0,00%  14.05.18
  = Realtime
