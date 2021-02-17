Erweiterte Funktionen



17.02.21 08:58
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der CUM-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the CUM-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name IL0010829658 AU1 AUDIOCODES LTD.AMAYSIM AUSTRALIA LTD

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
25,20 € 25,40 € -0,20 € -0,79% 17.02./09:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IL0010829658 922683 38,00 € 15,50 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		25,40 € +0,79%  11.02.21
NYSE 30,495 $ -0,08%  16.02.21
München 25,20 € -0,79%  08:06
Berlin 25,00 € -0,79%  08:08
Stuttgart 24,80 € -0,80%  09:30
Nasdaq 30,40 $ -1,46%  16.02.21
Frankfurt 24,80 € -2,36%  09:15
AMEX 30,50 $ -4,63%  16.02.21
