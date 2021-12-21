Erweiterte Funktionen
Progressive Planet Solutions - XFRA : ARB3: Aussetzung/Suspension
21.12.21 09:13
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOL. ARB3 CA74337Q2009 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,262 €
|0,232 €
|0,03 €
|+12,93%
|21.12./00:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA74337Q2009
|A2PXDM
|0,42 €
|0,041 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,262 €
|+12,93%
|20.12.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,3193 $
|-0,22%
|14.12.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
