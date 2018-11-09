Erweiterte Funktionen



Australia and New Zealand Ban. - XFRA ANB1: EX DIVIDENDE HEUTE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




09.11.18 07:33
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute (09.11.2018) EX Dividende gehandelt:
The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today (11/09/2018).

KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: DIVIDEND AMOUNT
ANB1 US0525283042 A.N.Z. BKG GRP ADR 1 0,50 Eur

Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt.
The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,06 € 17,04 € 0,02 € +0,12% 09.11./09:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0525283042 871495 19,70 € 15,23 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 19,49 $ +0,75%  08.11.18
Frankfurt 17,01 € +0,47%  08:20
Stuttgart 17,06 € +0,12%  08:06
Berlin 17,18 € -0,35%  09:20
  = Realtime
