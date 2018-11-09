Erweiterte Funktionen
Australia and New Zealand Ban. - XFRA ANB1: EX DIVIDENDE HEUTE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
09.11.18 07:33
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute (09.11.2018) EX Dividende gehandelt:
The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today (11/09/2018).
KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: DIVIDEND AMOUNT
ANB1 US0525283042 A.N.Z. BKG GRP ADR 1 0,50 Eur
Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt.
The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.
The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today (11/09/2018).
KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: DIVIDEND AMOUNT
ANB1 US0525283042 A.N.Z. BKG GRP ADR 1 0,50 Eur
Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt.
The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,06 €
|17,04 €
|0,02 €
|+0,12%
|09.11./09:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0525283042
|871495
|19,70 €
|15,23 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|19,49 $
|+0,75%
|08.11.18
|Frankfurt
|17,01 €
|+0,47%
|08:20
|Stuttgart
|17,06 €
|+0,12%
|08:06
|Berlin
|17,18 €
|-0,35%
|09:20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.