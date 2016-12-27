Erweiterte Funktionen



Honda Motor ADR - XFRA ALW2,CNNA,HDMA: EX DIVIDENDE HEUTE/EX DIVIDEND TODAY




27.12.16 08:06
Xetra Newsboard



Folgende Instrumente werden heute (27.12.2016) EX Dividende gehandelt:
The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today (12/27/2016).

KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: DIVIDEND AMOUNT (DECIMAL
SEPARATOR: . ):
ALW2 LU1111122583 AGIF-AL.EU.EQ.DI.AKTZA2EO 1,38788
CNNA US1380063099 CANON INC.
HDMA US4381283088 HONDA MOTOR

Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument aus technischen Grnden
nicht angezeigt.
For technical reasons the EX-Indicator is not displayed for this
instrument today.


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
28,114 € 28,662 € -0,548 € -1,91% 27.12./08:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4381283088 858326 29,48 € 20,86 €
Werte im Artikel
28,37 plus
0,00%
102,90 minus
-1,37%
28,11 minus
-1,91%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		29,105 € 0,00%  09.12.16
NYSE 30,21 $ +0,13%  23.12.16
Berlin 28,365 € -1,29%  08:16
Frankfurt 28,114 € -1,91%  08:15
Stuttgart 28,17 € -4,45%  08:05
  = Realtime
