Honda Motor ADR - XFRA ALW2,CNNA,HDMA: EX DIVIDENDE HEUTE/EX DIVIDEND TODAY
27.12.16 08:06
Xetra Newsboard
Folgende Instrumente werden heute (27.12.2016) EX Dividende gehandelt:
The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today (12/27/2016).
KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: DIVIDEND AMOUNT (DECIMAL
SEPARATOR: . ):
ALW2 LU1111122583 AGIF-AL.EU.EQ.DI.AKTZA2EO 1,38788
CNNA US1380063099 CANON INC.
HDMA US4381283088 HONDA MOTOR
Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument aus technischen Grnden
nicht angezeigt.
For technical reasons the EX-Indicator is not displayed for this
instrument today.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|28,114 €
|28,662 €
|-0,548 €
|-1,91%
|27.12./08:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4381283088
|858326
|29,48 €
|20,86 €
Werte im Artikel
28,37
0,00%
102,90
-1,37%
28,11
-1,91%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|29,105 €
|0,00%
|09.12.16
|NYSE
|30,21 $
|+0,13%
|23.12.16
|Berlin
|28,365 €
|-1,29%
|08:16
|Frankfurt
|28,114 €
|-1,91%
|08:15
|Stuttgart
|28,17 €
|-4,45%
|08:05
= Realtime
Aktuell
