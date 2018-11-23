Erweiterte Funktionen

Man Wah Holdings - XFRA AAM: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




23.11.18 07:36
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen
Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical
reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
BMG5800U1071 AAM MAN WAH HLDGS (NEW)HD-,40


Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,357 € 0,362 € -0,005 € -1,38% 23.11./09:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG5800U1071 A1CWNV 0,85 € 0,34 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,358 € -0,83%  08:03
Frankfurt 0,357 € -1,38%  08:00
Berlin 0,357 € -1,38%  08:10
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,412 $ -6,04%  21.11.18
  = Realtime
