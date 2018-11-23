Erweiterte Funktionen
Man Wah Holdings - XFRA AAM: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
23.11.18 07:36
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen
Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical
reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
BMG5800U1071 AAM MAN WAH HLDGS (NEW)HD-,40
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,357 €
|0,362 €
|-0,005 €
|-1,38%
|23.11./09:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG5800U1071
|A1CWNV
|0,85 €
|0,34 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|0,358 €
|-0,83%
|08:03
|Frankfurt
|0,357 €
|-1,38%
|08:00
|Berlin
|0,357 €
|-1,38%
|08:10
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,412 $
|-6,04%
|21.11.18
= Realtime
