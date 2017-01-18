Erweiterte Funktionen



PHILIPPINES 09/20 - XFRA A1AKCX: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




18.01.17 10:23
Xetra Newsboard

DIE FOLGENDE ANLEIHE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING BOND IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME ISIN BIS/UNTIL

6,50 PHILIPPINES 09/20 US718286BF38 19.01.2017 HZE/EOT


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
113,70 $ 113,539 $ 0,161 $ +0,14% 18.01./10:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US718286BF38 A1AKCX 118,19 $ 112,70 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 113,70 $ +0,14%  08:03
Frankfurt 113,30 $ 0,00%  09:40
  = Realtime
