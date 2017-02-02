Erweiterte Funktionen
5,25% Mylan 16/46 auf Festzi. - XFRA A182RU: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
02.02.17 14:38
Xetra Newsboard
DIE FOLGENDE ANLEIHE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING BOND IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME WKN ISIN BIS/UNTIL
5,25 MYLAN 16/46 REGS A182RU USN59465AF62 AUF WEITERES
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|93,28 $
|93,20 $
|0,08 $
|+0,09%
|02.02./14:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|USN59465AF62
|A182RU
|113,39 $
|89,83 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
