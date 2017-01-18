Erweiterte Funktionen
PHILIPPINES 06/24 - XFRA A0GYU9: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
18.01.17 11:24
DIE FOLGENDE ANLEIHE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING BOND IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME ISIN BIS/UNTIL
7,50 PHILIPPINES 06/24 US718286BC07 19.01.2017 HZE/EOT
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|128,83 $
|128,95 $
|-0,12 $
|-0,09%
|18.01./11:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US718286BC07
|A0GYU9
|135,45 $
|112,20 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|128,83 $
|-0,09%
|08:34
= Realtime
