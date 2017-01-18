Erweiterte Funktionen



PHILIPPINES 06/31 - XFRA A0GLUN: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




18.01.17 09:52
Xetra Newsboard

DIE FOLGENDE ANLEIHE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING BOND IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME ISIN BIS/UNTIL

7,75 PHILIPPINES 06/31 US718286BB24 19.01.2017 HZE/EOT


Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
146,50 $ 146,45 $ 0,05 $ +0,03% 18.01./09:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US718286BB24 A0GLUN 159,20 $ 139,50 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 146,50 $ +0,03%  09:19
Berlin 146,55 $ +0,03%  09:10
Frankfurt 146,23 $ 0,00%  17.01.17
  = Realtime
