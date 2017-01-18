Erweiterte Funktionen
PHILIPPINES 06/31 - XFRA A0GLUN: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
18.01.17 09:52
Xetra Newsboard
DIE FOLGENDE ANLEIHE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING BOND IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME ISIN BIS/UNTIL
7,75 PHILIPPINES 06/31 US718286BB24 19.01.2017 HZE/EOT
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|146,50 $
|146,45 $
|0,05 $
|+0,03%
|18.01./09:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US718286BB24
|A0GLUN
|159,20 $
|139,50 $
