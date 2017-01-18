Erweiterte Funktionen
PHILIPPINES 07/32 - XFRA A0G47B: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
18.01.17 09:50
Xetra Newsboard
DIE FOLGENDE ANLEIHE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING BOND IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME ISIN BIS/UNTIL
6,375 PHILIPPINES 07/32 US718286BD89 19.01.2017 HZE/EOT
THE FOLLOWING BOND IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME ISIN BIS/UNTIL
6,375 PHILIPPINES 07/32 US718286BD89 19.01.2017 HZE/EOT
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|132,816 $
|132,481 $
|0,335 $
|+0,25%
|18.01./09:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US718286BD89
|A0G47B
|145,19 $
|126,03 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.