Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Phillips Edison & Company":
 Aktien    


Phillips Edison & Company - XFRA : 9R4: HEUTE EX DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




14.02.22 08:51
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US71844V2016 9R4 Phillips Edison & CO. Inc.

Aktuell
Börsenprofis setzen auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein. Nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,80 € 27,60 € 0,20 € +0,72% 14.02./09:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US71844V2016 A3CU4U 31,00 € 23,12 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		28,20 € 0,00%  29.11.21
AMEX 31,91 $ +1,33%  11.02.22
NYSE 31,94 $ +1,14%  11.02.22
Frankfurt 27,80 € +0,72%  08:15
Stuttgart 27,80 € -1,42%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - 230% Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL) und 22.111% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...