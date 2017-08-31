Erweiterte Funktionen



Vardia Insurance - XFRA 95S: HEUTE NICHT EX-DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY




31.08.17 07:37
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus
technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt.

The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical
reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today.

ISIN Short Code Name
NO0010593544 95S INSR INSURANCE GRP NK-,8


Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Milliardenkonzern - Einstieg in 76,5 Milliarden $ Markt!
Jetzt 559% mit Biotech Hot Stock Preveceutical Medical!  
 
PreveCeutical Medical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,781 € 0,78 € 0,001 € +0,13% 31.08./08:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NO0010593544 A1KA7Y 0,87 € 0,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,77 € +0,26%  08:01
Frankfurt 0,781 € +0,13%  08:10
Stuttgart 0,781 € +0,13%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Volltreffer - Erstklassige 200g/t Gold! Jetzt 594% mit Gold Hot Stock Great Atlantic nach 774%, 932% und 1.667%!

Great Atlantic Resources Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...