Vardia Insurance - XFRA 95S: HEUTE NICHT EX-DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY
31.08.17 07:37
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus
technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt.
The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical
reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
NO0010593544 95S INSR INSURANCE GRP NK-,8
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,781 €
|0,78 €
|0,001 €
|+0,13%
|31.08./08:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NO0010593544
|A1KA7Y
|0,87 €
|0,50 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
