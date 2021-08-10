Erweiterte Funktionen



10.08.21 15:31
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/27 8120 DE000BLB82A6 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/23 DE000BLB82Y6 BAW/UFN

