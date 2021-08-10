Erweiterte Funktionen
BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/23 - XFRA : 8120,DE000BLB82Y6: Aussetzung/Suspension
10.08.21 15:31
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/27 8120 DE000BLB82A6 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/23 DE000BLB82Y6 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.08./15:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB82Y6
|BLB82Y
|100,10 €
|98,80 €
99,60
+0,01%
100,00
0,00%
