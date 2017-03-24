Erweiterte Funktionen



Kula Gold - XFRA 7KL NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY




24.03.17 07:26
Xetra Newsboard

Das folgende Instrument wird heute nicht Ex-Dividende gehandelt. Aus
technischen Gruenden wird heute der Ex-Indikator angezeigt.

The following instrument will not be traded ex dividend today. Due to
technical reasons the ex-indicator will be displayed today.

ISIN Mnemonic Name

AU000000KGD3 7KLKULA GOLD LTD


