Kula Gold - XFRA 7KL NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY
24.03.17 07:26
Xetra Newsboard
Das folgende Instrument wird heute nicht Ex-Dividende gehandelt. Aus
technischen Gruenden wird heute der Ex-Indikator angezeigt.
The following instrument will not be traded ex dividend today. Due to
technical reasons the ex-indicator will be displayed today.
ISIN Mnemonic Name
AU000000KGD3 7KLKULA GOLD LTD
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,012 €
|0,012 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.03./08:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000KGD3
|A1C86Y
|0,023 €
|0,0080 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
