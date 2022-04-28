Erweiterte Funktionen
Bird Construction - XFRA : 6LT: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
28.04.22 07:29
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CA09076P1045 6LT BIRD CONSTRUCTION
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,20 €
|6,10 €
|0,10 €
|+1,64%
|28.04./08:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA09076P1045
|A1H5DX
|7,30 €
|5,35 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|6,20 €
|+1,64%
|08:18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,6505 $
|-8,80%
|27.04.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.