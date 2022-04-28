Erweiterte Funktionen



Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CA09076P1045 6LT BIRD CONSTRUCTION

