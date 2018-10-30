Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischenGruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technicalreasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.INSTR EXCH ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME6BD XFRA CA05651W2094 BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD