Badger Daylighting - XFRA 6BD: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
30.10.18 07:54
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen
Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical
reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
INSTR EXCH ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME
6BD XFRA CA05651W2094 BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,43 €
|17,37 €
|0,06 €
|+0,35%
|30.10./09:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA05651W2094
|A1H5L9
|21,56 €
|14,13 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|17,43 €
|+0,35%
|09:15
|Frankfurt
|16,92 €
|-2,14%
|09:09
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|20,0982 $
|-4,55%
|25.10.18
= Realtime
