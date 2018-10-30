Erweiterte Funktionen



Badger Daylighting - XFRA 6BD: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




30.10.18 07:54
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen
Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.

The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical
reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.


INSTR EXCH ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME
6BD XFRA CA05651W2094 BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD


Aktuell
Riesige Kobalt-Lagerstätte nahe BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen
Nächster Deal von Börsenstar nach 5.500% - Cobalt Hot Stock 2019

Declan Cobalt Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,43 € 17,37 € 0,06 € +0,35% 30.10./09:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA05651W2094 A1H5L9 21,56 € 14,13 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 17,43 € +0,35%  09:15
Frankfurt 16,92 € -2,14%  09:09
Nasdaq OTC Other 20,0982 $ -4,55%  25.10.18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
FSD Pharma erhält NASDAQ-Listing durch Übernahme. Bester Cannabis Aktientip für 2019

FSD Pharma Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...