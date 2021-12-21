Erweiterte Funktionen
RENN FUND INC. - XFRA : 5UC: HEUTE EX DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
21.12.21 08:35
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US7597201059 5UC RENN FUND INC.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,40 €
|2,42 €
|-0,02 €
|-0,83%
|21.12./08:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7597201059
|A0RPCL
|2,80 €
|1,75 €
