OHL Mexico - XFRA 5OH: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
14.11.18 07:54
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
ALEATICA S.A.B DE C.V. 5OH MX01OH010006 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,19 €
|1,19 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.11./07:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|MX01OH010006
|A1C9CW
|1,49 €
|1,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|1,19 €
|0,00%
|13.11.18
|Berlin
|1,19 €
|0,00%
|13.11.18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,3666 $
|-1,46%
|07.11.18
