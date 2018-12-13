Erweiterte Funktionen
Navios Maritime Midstream Part. - XFRA 5NM: HEUTE EX/EX TODAY
13.12.18 07:24
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument hat heute seinen EX Tag.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX Indikator nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument has its EX Date today.
Due to technical reasons the EX indicator will not be displayed.
MHY621341046 5NM NAVIOS MARIT.MID.PART.UTS
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,06 €
|2,06 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.12./07:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|MHY621341046
|A12E5C
|8,25 €
|1,87 €
