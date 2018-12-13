Erweiterte Funktionen



Navios Maritime Midstream Part. - XFRA 5NM: HEUTE EX/EX TODAY




13.12.18 07:24
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument hat heute seinen EX Tag.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX Indikator nicht angezeigt.

The following instrument has its EX Date today.
Due to technical reasons the EX indicator will not be displayed.

MHY621341046 5NM NAVIOS MARIT.MID.PART.UTS


Aktuell
231 g/t Silber, 2,83% Kupfer und 11,98% Zink
Gold Aktientip für 2019 nach 773% mit Aben Resources und 5.575% mit GT Gold

CASA Minerals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,06 € 2,06 € -   € 0,00% 13.12./07:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
MHY621341046 A12E5C 8,25 € 1,87 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 2,4824 $ +1,32%  12.12.18
Frankfurt 2,06 € 0,00%  12.12.18
Berlin 2,06 € 0,00%  12.12.18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Börsengang des Jahres - Nächster Riesendeal von Börsenstar David Stadnyk nach 1.871% und 14.143% - IT Service Hot Stock 2019

Nerds On Site Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
7 Navios Maritime Midstream Part. 27.03.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...