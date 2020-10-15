Erweiterte Funktionen
SKINBIO THERAP LS-,01 - XFRA : 5KW: Not EX today
15.10.20 07:36
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name GB00BF33H870 5KW SKINBIO THERAP
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,1835 €
|0,1875 €
|-0,004 €
|-2,13%
|15.10./08:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BF33H870
|A2DPW8
|0,22 €
|0,17 €
= Realtime
