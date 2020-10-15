Erweiterte Funktionen



15.10.20 07:36
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name GB00BF33H870 5KW SKINBIO THERAP

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,1835 € 0,1875 € -0,004 € -2,13% 15.10./08:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BF33H870 A2DPW8 0,22 € 0,17 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,174 € 0,00%  14.10.20
Stuttgart 0,1835 € -2,13%  08:05
  = Realtime
