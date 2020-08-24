Erweiterte Funktionen



24.08.20 09:54
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY M.LTD 5AM AU000000HAS0 BAW/UFN

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,089 € 0,089 € -   € 0,00% 24.08./07:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000HAS0 A1H79R 0,12 € 0,021 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0855 € 0,00%  05.08.20
Berlin 0,084 € +4,35%  21.08.20
Frankfurt 0,089 € 0,00%  21.08.20
Hamburg 0,0885 € 0,00%  21.08.20
  = Realtime
