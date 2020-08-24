Erweiterte Funktionen
Hastings Technology Metals - XFRA : 5AM: Aussetzung/Suspension
24.08.20 09:54
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY M.LTD 5AM AU000000HAS0 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,089 €
|0,089 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.08./07:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000HAS0
|A1H79R
|0,12 €
|0,021 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0855 €
|0,00%
|05.08.20
|Berlin
|0,084 €
|+4,35%
|21.08.20
|Frankfurt
|0,089 €
|0,00%
|21.08.20
|Hamburg
|0,0885 €
|0,00%
|21.08.20
