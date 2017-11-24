Erweiterte Funktionen
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen
Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical
reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
MX01ME050007 4FZ MEXICHEM S.A.B. DE C.V.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,12 €
|2,125 €
|-0,005 €
|-0,24%
|24.11./11:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|MX01ME050007
|A0MV4S
|2,52 €
|1,95 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|2,178 €
|+0,09%
|09:05
|München
|2,19 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Stuttgart
|2,12 €
|-0,24%
|10:57
|Berlin
|2,187 €
|-0,55%
|08:01
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,535 $
|-4,29%
|10.11.17
= Realtime
