Mexichem - XFRA 4FZ: DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24-11-2017




24.11.17 08:58
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen
Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical
reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.

ISIN Short Code Name
MX01ME050007 4FZ MEXICHEM S.A.B. DE C.V.


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,12 € 2,125 € -0,005 € -0,24% 24.11./11:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
MX01ME050007 A0MV4S 2,52 € 1,95 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 2,178 € +0,09%  09:05
München 2,19 € 0,00%  08:01
Stuttgart 2,12 € -0,24%  10:57
Berlin 2,187 € -0,55%  08:01
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,535 $ -4,29%  10.11.17
  = Realtime
