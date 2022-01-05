Erweiterte Funktionen



DX (GROUP) PLC LS -,01 - XFRA : 4DX: Aussetzung/Suspension




05.01.22 08:57
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL DX (GROUP) PLC LS -,01 4DX GB00BJTCG679 BAW/UFN

Aktuell
Uran rettet das Klima - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,336 € 0,336 € -   € 0,00% 05.01./00:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BJTCG679 A1XEYF 0,41 € 0,24 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,336 € 0,00%  04.01.22
München 0,336 € 0,00%  04.01.22
Berlin 0,336 € 0,00%  04.01.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium knackt 33.000$ - Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...