Erweiterte Funktionen
Dole plc - XFRA : 4CB: HEUTE EX DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
16.12.21 08:52
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name IE0003LFZ4U7 4CB DOLE PLC
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,50 €
|11,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.12./10:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE0003LFZ4U7
|A3CWBW
|16,40 €
|11,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,50 €
|0,00%
|10.12.21
|Frankfurt
|11,30 €
|+3,67%
|08:13
|Düsseldorf
|11,40 €
|+0,88%
|09:27
|Nasdaq
|12,93 $
|+0,23%
|15.12.21
|AMEX
|12,93 $
|+0,08%
|15.12.21
|München
|11,50 €
|0,00%
|08:05
|Stuttgart
|11,40 €
|0,00%
|08:07
|Berlin
|11,50 €
|0,00%
|09:16
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.