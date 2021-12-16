Erweiterte Funktionen



Dole plc - XFRA : 4CB: HEUTE EX DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




16.12.21 08:52
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name IE0003LFZ4U7 4CB DOLE PLC

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,50 € 11,50 € -   € 0,00% 16.12./10:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE0003LFZ4U7 A3CWBW 16,40 € 11,10 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,50 € 0,00%  10.12.21
Frankfurt 11,30 € +3,67%  08:13
Düsseldorf 11,40 € +0,88%  09:27
Nasdaq 12,93 $ +0,23%  15.12.21
AMEX 12,93 $ +0,08%  15.12.21
München 11,50 € 0,00%  08:05
Stuttgart 11,40 € 0,00%  08:07
Berlin 11,50 € 0,00%  09:16
