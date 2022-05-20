Erweiterte Funktionen



20.05.22 07:31
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator is displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name SE0008091904 3LV LEOVEGAS AB

