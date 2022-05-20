Erweiterte Funktionen
Leovegas - XFRA : 3LV: HEUTE NICHT EX-DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY
20.05.22 07:31
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator is displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name SE0008091904 3LV LEOVEGAS AB
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,73 €
|5,73 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.05./09:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0008091904
|A2AF18
|5,89 €
|2,92 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,00 $
|+7,53%
|10.05.22
|Stuttgart
|5,62 €
|+0,09%
|08:08
|Berlin
|5,72 €
|+0,09%
|08:07
|Frankfurt
|5,60 €
|0,00%
|09:08
|München
|5,73 €
|0,00%
|08:05
