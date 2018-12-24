Erweiterte Funktionen



24.12.18 08:12
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX gehandelt. Aus technischen
Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. Offene Orders wurden
geloescht.

The following instrument is not traded ex today. Due to technical reasons
the EX-indicator will be displayed today. Open orders were deleted.

ISIN Short Code Name
AU000000BDR9 3B7 BEADELL RESOURCES LTD


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,03 € 0,031 € -0,001 € -3,23% 21.12./18:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000BDR9 A0MYW7 0,13 € 0,021 €
Tradegate (RT) 		0,031 € 0,00%  21.12.18
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0368 $ +2,22%  21.12.18
Düsseldorf 0,028 € 0,00%  21.12.18
Hamburg 0,028 € 0,00%  21.12.18
München 0,029 € 0,00%  21.12.18
Berlin 0,028 € 0,00%  21.12.18
Frankfurt 0,03 € -3,23%  21.12.18
Stuttgart 0,028 € -9,68%  21.12.18
