Beadell Resources - XFRA 3B7 HEUTE NICHT EX / NOT EX TODAY
24.12.18 08:12
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX gehandelt. Aus technischen
Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. Offene Orders wurden
geloescht.
The following instrument is not traded ex today. Due to technical reasons
the EX-indicator will be displayed today. Open orders were deleted.
ISIN Short Code Name
AU000000BDR9 3B7 BEADELL RESOURCES LTD
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,03 €
|0,031 €
|-0,001 €
|-3,23%
|21.12./18:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000BDR9
|A0MYW7
|0,13 €
|0,021 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,031 €
|0,00%
|21.12.18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0368 $
|+2,22%
|21.12.18
|Düsseldorf
|0,028 €
|0,00%
|21.12.18
|Hamburg
|0,028 €
|0,00%
|21.12.18
|München
|0,029 €
|0,00%
|21.12.18
|Berlin
|0,028 €
|0,00%
|21.12.18
|Frankfurt
|0,03 €
|-3,23%
|21.12.18
|Stuttgart
|0,028 €
|-9,68%
|21.12.18
= Realtime
