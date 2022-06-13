Erweiterte Funktionen
AZELIS GROUP N.V. - XFRA : 2R7: HEUTE NICHT EX DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY
13.06.22 07:30
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name BE0974400328 2R7 AZELIS GROUP N.V.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,40 €
|22,84 €
|-0,44 €
|-1,93%
|13.06./09:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BE0974400328
|A3C292
|28,90 €
|15,67 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|22,40 €
|-1,93%
|10.06.22
|Düsseldorf
|22,16 €
|-0,54%
|08:30
|Frankfurt
|22,10 €
|-0,54%
|08:05
|Stuttgart
|22,08 €
|-0,63%
|08:12
|München
|22,26 €
|-2,88%
|08:01
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|24,15 $
|-5,11%
|10.05.22
= Realtime
