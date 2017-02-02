Erweiterte Funktionen



Icahn Enterprises - XFRA 2IN: EX CAPITAL MEASURE TODAY




02.02.17 07:40
Xetra Newsboard

Das folgende Instrument wird heute EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus
technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.

The following instrument wil be traded ex capital measure today. Due to
technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be published today.

ISIN Mnemonic Name
US4511001012 2IN ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.


Aktuell
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
59,34 $ 59,33 $ 0,01 $ +0,02% 02.02./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4511001012 A0M1Z9 67,63 $ 42,50 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 59,34 $ +0,02%  01.02.17
Frankfurt 54,743 € 0,00%  01.02.17
Stuttgart 54,895 € 0,00%  01.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
