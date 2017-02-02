Erweiterte Funktionen
Icahn Enterprises - XFRA 2IN: EX CAPITAL MEASURE TODAY
02.02.17 07:40
Xetra Newsboard
Das folgende Instrument wird heute EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus
technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument wil be traded ex capital measure today. Due to
technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be published today.
ISIN Mnemonic Name
US4511001012 2IN ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|59,34 $
|59,33 $
|0,01 $
|+0,02%
|02.02./02:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4511001012
|A0M1Z9
|67,63 $
|42,50 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
