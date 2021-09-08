Erweiterte Funktionen
BRIGHTER AB (PUBL) - XFRA : 2HJ: Aussetzung/Suspension
08.09.21 07:51
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BRIGHTER AB (PUBL) 2HJ SE0004019545 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,1218 €
|0,1503 €
|-0,0285 €
|-18,96%
|08.09./07:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0004019545
|A113Q3
|0,32 €
|0,085 €
