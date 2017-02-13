Erweiterte Funktionen



13.02.17 07:27
Das folgende Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator nicht angezeigt.

The following instrument will be traded EX capital adjustment.
Due to technical reasons the EX indicator will not be displayed.

KYG7153K1085 29P POLARCUS LTD




Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,045 € 0,045 € -   € 0,00% 13.02./07:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG7153K1085 A0YA6M 0,18 € 0,026 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,045 € 0,00%  10.02.17
München 0,046 € 0,00%  10.02.17
Berlin 0,039 € 0,00%  10.02.17
  = Realtime
