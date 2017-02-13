Erweiterte Funktionen
Polarcus - XFRA 29P: CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT TODAY
13.02.17 07:27
Das folgende Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument will be traded EX capital adjustment.
Due to technical reasons the EX indicator will not be displayed.
KYG7153K1085 29P POLARCUS LTD
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,045 €
|0,045 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.02./07:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG7153K1085
|A0YA6M
|0,18 €
|0,026 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
