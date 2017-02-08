Erweiterte Funktionen



Second Sight Medical Products - XFRA 24P: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




08.02.17 07:42
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus
technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.

The following instrument is traded ex capital measure today. Due to
technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.

ISIN Short Code Name
US81362J1007 24P SECOND SIGHT MED.PRODUCT.




hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,761 € 1,761 € -   € 0,00% 08.02./08:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US81362J1007 A12FMT 6,09 € 1,25 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,761 € 0,00%  07.02.17
Nasdaq 2,76 $ 0,00%  07.02.17
Stuttgart 1,402 € -2,77%  07.02.17
  = Realtime
