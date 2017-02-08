Erweiterte Funktionen
Second Sight Medical Products - XFRA 24P: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
08.02.17 07:42
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus
technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument is traded ex capital measure today. Due to
technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
US81362J1007 24P SECOND SIGHT MED.PRODUCT.
technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument is traded ex capital measure today. Due to
technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
US81362J1007 24P SECOND SIGHT MED.PRODUCT.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,761 €
|1,761 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.02./08:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US81362J1007
|A12FMT
|6,09 €
|1,25 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.