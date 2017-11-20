Erweiterte Funktionen



S&W SEED COMPANY - XFRA 210: CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.11.2017 - 3




20.11.17 07:25
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus
technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.

The following instrument is traded ex capital adjustment today. Due to
technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.

ISIN Short Code Name
US7851351046 210 S+W SEED CO.


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,40 $ 2,95 $ 0,45 $ +15,25% 18.11./00:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7851351046 A1C01Q 5,20 $ 2,90 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 3,40 $ +15,25%  17.11.17
Frankfurt 2,548 € 0,00%  17.11.17
  = Realtime
