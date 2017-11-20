Erweiterte Funktionen
S&W SEED COMPANY - XFRA 210: CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.11.2017 - 3
20.11.17 07:25
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus
technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument is traded ex capital adjustment today. Due to
technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
US7851351046 210 S+W SEED CO.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,40 $
|2,95 $
|0,45 $
|+15,25%
|18.11./00:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7851351046
|A1C01Q
|5,20 $
|2,90 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
