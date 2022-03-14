Erweiterte Funktionen
Ofs Credit Co. In - XFRA : 1XK: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
14.03.22 08:55
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US67111Q1076 1XK OFS Credit Co. Inc.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,05 €
|12,05 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.03./08:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US67111Q1076
|A2N7LT
|14,47 €
|10,72 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
