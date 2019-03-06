Erweiterte Funktionen



06.03.19 07:51
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.

The following instrument is traded ex capital measure today.
Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.

ISIN Short Code Name
IL0011319527 1BT BIOBLAST PHARMA


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,08 € 1,08 € -   € 0,00% 06.03./09:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IL0011319527 A119KH 2,48 € 0,65 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,08 € 0,00%  05.03.19
Stuttgart 1,10 € 0,00%  05.03.19
NYSE 1,27 $ 0,00%  28.02.19
Nasdaq 1,29 $ 0,00%  05.03.19
AMEX 1,72 $ 0,00%  19.02.19
  = Realtime
