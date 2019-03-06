Erweiterte Funktionen
Bio Blast Pharma - XFRA 1BT: HEUTE EX-KAPITALMASSNAHME / EX CAPITAL MEASURE
06.03.19 07:51
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument is traded ex capital measure today.
Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
IL0011319527 1BT BIOBLAST PHARMA
Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument is traded ex capital measure today.
Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
IL0011319527 1BT BIOBLAST PHARMA
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,08 €
|1,08 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.03./09:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IL0011319527
|A119KH
|2,48 €
|0,65 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|4
|Bio Blast Pharma
|17.01.18