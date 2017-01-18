Erweiterte Funktionen
10,625% Philippinen, Republik 0. - XFRA 107278: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
18.01.17 10:21
Xetra Newsboard
DIE FOLGENDE ANLEIHE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING BOND IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME ISIN BIS/UNTIL
10,625 PHILIPPINES 00/25 US718286AP29 19.01.2017 HZE/EOT
