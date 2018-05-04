Erweiterte Funktionen
Portola Pharmaceuticals - XFRA 0PP: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
04.05.18 08:14
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
PORTOLA PHARMACEUT.DL-001 0PP US7370101088 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|33,50 €
|27,99 €
|5,51 €
|+19,69%
|04.05./10:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7370101088
|A1T9FK
|59,17 €
|24,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|33,50 €
|+19,69%
|08:03
|Stuttgart
|30,00 €
|+6,12%
|08:23
|Frankfurt
|29,09 €
|0,00%
|03.05.18
|Berlin
|28,52 €
|0,00%
|03.05.18
|Nasdaq
|33,78 $
|-2,37%
|03.05.18
= Realtime
|07.09.16