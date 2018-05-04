Erweiterte Funktionen



Portola Pharmaceuticals - XFRA 0PP: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




04.05.18 08:14
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:

THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
PORTOLA PHARMACEUT.DL-001 0PP US7370101088 BAW/UFN


Aktuell
Weltweit exklusivste Mitgliedschaften als Wachstumsbeschleuniger
Bester Social Media Hot Stock 2018 nach 989% mit Facebook  
 
ASMALLWORLD AG




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
33,50 € 27,99 € 5,51 € +19,69% 04.05./10:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7370101088 A1T9FK 59,17 € 24,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		33,50 € +19,69%  08:03
Stuttgart 30,00 € +6,12%  08:23
Frankfurt 29,09 € 0,00%  03.05.18
Berlin 28,52 € 0,00%  03.05.18
Nasdaq 33,78 $ -2,37%  03.05.18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Paukenschlag - 6,72 Mio. Tonnen Lithium (LCE) mit 90 Mrd. USD Metallwert. 1.805% Lithium Hot Stock nach 1.864% mit MGX Minerals

E3 Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
91 Spekulation auf Turnaround 10:05
  Löschung 07.09.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...