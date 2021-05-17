Erweiterte Funktionen



SuRo Capital - XFRA : 0GV: Ex Dividend Today




17.05.21 07:36
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute ex Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um Ihr Verstaendnis. The following instrument is traded ex Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. We kindly ask for your understanding. ISIN Short Code Name US86887Q1094 0GV SURO CAPITAL CORP.

Aktuell
Neuer Psychedelic Hot Stock mit Riesendeal
Nach 1.156% mit Numinus Wellness ($NUMI) und 1.494% mit MindMedicine ($MMEDF)

Silo Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,92 € 12,41 € -   € 0,00% 17.05./09:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US86887Q1094 A2P7YR 13,15 € 5,60 €
Werte im Artikel
12,92 plus
+4,11%
12,16 plus
+2,36%
100,51 plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,92 € +4,11%  14.05.21
AMEX 15,52 $ +0,58%  14.05.21
NYSE 15,52 $ +0,39%  14.05.21
Nasdaq 15,515 $ +0,29%  14.05.21
Frankfurt 12,68 € -0,16%  14.05.21
München 10,97 € -14,16%  08:02
Berlin 10,88 € -15,72%  08:50
Stuttgart 10,78 € -16,63%  08:17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock meldet Einstieg von Börsenstar. Im Visier von Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) und Cypress (CYP.V)

Spearmint Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Hallo an alle, hat man info zu . 29.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...