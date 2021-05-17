Erweiterte Funktionen
SuRo Capital - XFRA : 0GV: Ex Dividend Today
17.05.21 07:36
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute ex Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um Ihr Verstaendnis. The following instrument is traded ex Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. We kindly ask for your understanding. ISIN Short Code Name US86887Q1094 0GV SURO CAPITAL CORP.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,92 €
|12,41 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.05./09:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US86887Q1094
|A2P7YR
|13,15 €
|5,60 €
Werte im Artikel
12,92
+4,11%
12,16
+2,36%
100,51
0,00%
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Hallo an alle, hat man info zu .
|29.04.21