XEUB EUB:New Instruments available on XETRA - 27.02.2017-001
27.02.17 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
27.02.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
27.02.2017
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CT D3DF XEUB DK0009816217 DGTB 01.09.2017 GODK BON DKK Y
CT IE0T XEUB IT0005241788 BOTS 31.08.2017 IGOV BON EUR Y
