XEUB EUB:New Instruments available on XETRA - 27.02.2017-001

The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day27.02.2017Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am27.02.2017TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCPCT D3DF XEUB DK0009816217 DGTB 01.09.2017 GODK BON DKK YCT IE0T XEUB IT0005241788 BOTS 31.08.2017 IGOV BON EUR Y