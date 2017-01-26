Erweiterte Funktionen



26.01.17 00:00
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
26.01.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
26.01.2017

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CT EBOP XEUB XS1550203183 ERST 18.01.2027 0,625% ECOV BON EUR Y
CT F1RE XEUB FR0124095359 BTF 05.07.2017 EGOV BON EUR Y


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
98,26 € 98,54 € -0,28 € -0,28% 25.01./19:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
XS1550203183 EB0JGJ 99,26 € 98,26 €
Stuttgart 97,769 € 0,00%  25.01.17
Berlin 98,26 € -0,28%  25.01.17
Düsseldorf 97,82 € -0,47%  25.01.17
Frankfurt 97,76 € -0,62%  25.01.17
München 97,774 € -0,62%  25.01.17
