0,625% Erste Group Bank AG . - XEUB EUB:New Instruments available on XETRA - 26.01.2017-001
26.01.17 00:00
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
26.01.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
26.01.2017
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CT EBOP XEUB XS1550203183 ERST 18.01.2027 0,625% ECOV BON EUR Y
CT F1RE XEUB FR0124095359 BTF 05.07.2017 EGOV BON EUR Y
26.01.2017
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,26 €
|98,54 €
|-0,28 €
|-0,28%
|25.01./19:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1550203183
|EB0JGJ
|99,26 €
|98,26 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|97,769 €
|0,00%
|25.01.17
|Berlin
|98,26 €
|-0,28%
|25.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|97,82 €
|-0,47%
|25.01.17
|Frankfurt
|97,76 €
|-0,62%
|25.01.17
|München
|97,774 €
|-0,62%
|25.01.17
= Realtime
