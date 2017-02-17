Erweiterte Funktionen



17.02.17 00:00
Xetra Newsboard

The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
17.02.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
17.02.2017

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CT B7HK XEUB XS1568860685 SHBASS 21.02.2024 0,375% ECOV BON EUR Y
CT OE1Z XEUB ES0L01802161 SGLT 16.02.2018 EGOV BON EUR Y
CT BPP2 XEUB FR0013238219 BPCECB 21.02.2024 0,375% FCOV BON EUR Y


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,24 € 99,11 € 0,13 € +0,13% 16.02./19:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0013238219 A19DE9 99,38 € 99,11 €
