Erweiterte Funktionen
0,375% BPCE 17/24 auf Festz. - XEUB EUB:New Instruments available on XETRA - 17.02.2017-001
17.02.17 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
17.02.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
17.02.2017
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CT B7HK XEUB XS1568860685 SHBASS 21.02.2024 0,375% ECOV BON EUR Y
CT OE1Z XEUB ES0L01802161 SGLT 16.02.2018 EGOV BON EUR Y
CT BPP2 XEUB FR0013238219 BPCECB 21.02.2024 0,375% FCOV BON EUR Y
17.02.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
17.02.2017
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CT B7HK XEUB XS1568860685 SHBASS 21.02.2024 0,375% ECOV BON EUR Y
CT OE1Z XEUB ES0L01802161 SGLT 16.02.2018 EGOV BON EUR Y
CT BPP2 XEUB FR0013238219 BPCECB 21.02.2024 0,375% FCOV BON EUR Y
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,24 €
|99,11 €
|0,13 €
|+0,13%
|16.02./19:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0013238219
|A19DE9
|99,38 €
|99,11 €
Werte im Artikel
99,87
+0,20%
99,24
+0,13%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|99,402 €
|+0,15%
|16.02.17
|Berlin
|99,24 €
|+0,13%
|16.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|99,55 €
|-
|16.02.17
|Stuttgart
|99,487 €
|0,00%
|16.02.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.