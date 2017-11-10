XEUB EUB:New Instruments available on XETRA - 13.11.2017-001

The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day13.11.2017Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am13.11.2017TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCPCT BD52 XEUB DE0001137719 BUBILL 16.05.2018 BILL BON EUR YCT I9AY XEUB IT0005311847 BOTS 14.11.2018 IGOV BON EUR Y