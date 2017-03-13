Erweiterte Funktionen



13.03.17 00:00
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
13.03.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
13.03.2017

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CT BD44 XEUB DE0001137636 BUBILL 13.09.2017 BILL BON EUR Y
CT IE0W XEUB IT0005245326 BOTS 14.03.2018 IGOV BON EUR Y


