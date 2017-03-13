Erweiterte Funktionen
DE0001137636 - XEUB EUB:New Instruments available on XETRA - 13.03.2017-001
13.03.17 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
13.03.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
13.03.2017
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CT BD44 XEUB DE0001137636 BUBILL 13.09.2017 BILL BON EUR Y
CT IE0W XEUB IT0005245326 BOTS 14.03.2018 IGOV BON EUR Y
13.03.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
13.03.2017
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CT BD44 XEUB DE0001137636 BUBILL 13.09.2017 BILL BON EUR Y
CT IE0W XEUB IT0005245326 BOTS 14.03.2018 IGOV BON EUR Y
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.