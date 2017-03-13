The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day13.03.2017Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am13.03.2017TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCPCT BD44 XEUB DE0001137636 BUBILL 13.09.2017 BILL BON EUR YCT IE0W XEUB IT0005245326 BOTS 14.03.2018 IGOV BON EUR Y